Pacquiao vs. Crawford unify and complicate Spence, Jr.’s schedule

The World Boxing Association has a good mess ahead: to replace Manny Pacquiao as super champion without causing unpredictable consequences.

Replacing the Filipino as the main welterweight champion of the body means returning Yordenis Ugás to the position of regular champion and obviously removing Jamal James, who was also promoted at the time, to remain interim champion.

The problem for the Haymon Group is that this will affect the fight in management between Errol Spence and Ugás where the WBA titles of Ugás would be unified with the IBF and WBC of Spence. With Bob Arum’s move, Pacquiao’s WBA will be unified with Terence Crawford’s WBO.

It is difficult to imagine another maneuver other than that in the WBA. The point is that his regular title is not recognized by the other organizations, something that leaves almost no reason to be the Spence-Ugás fight where Spence aspired to seek his third headband against the Cuban whose career is also managed by Haymon.

Why was this another goal from Arum over Haymon? What effect will Pacquiao and Crawford have on the welterweight division’s agenda? In the video I have the answers.