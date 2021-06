Eight division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and undefeated WBC and IBF welterweight unified world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will face off in a highly successful championship matchup that headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday. , August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the live event will be on sale starting this Friday, June 25 at 10 am PT and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.