The Filipino boxer has had a great altruistic action with his countrymen, since he donated 50 thousand coronavirus detection kits.

Filipino boxer Manny pacquiao has always shown to seek the best for Philippines, in his role as an athlete and as a politician, and now he has had an altruistic action that has left everyone more grateful to the boxer.

Pacquiao and his great friend Jack Ma joined together to give away to the entire population of the Philippines a total of 50 thousand detection kits coronavirus in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic in this place.

Jack Ma is founder of the company Ali Baba and he is a great friend of Manny, a situation that made it easy for both characters to help the entire population of Philippines, which is one of the many countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak.