Pacquiao invited the detractors of the Asian community in the United States to fight

Manny Pacquiao (Photo: Getty)

Philippine senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao posted a message for those who attack the Asian community in the United States on his Instagram social network.

“We have only one color in our blood. Stop discrimination. Love and peace for everyone. # StopHateAsians “Pacquiao said.

PacMan defiantly added: “Stop attacking Asians who cannot defend themselves. Mess with me ”.

The now former world welterweight champion by the World Cup Association (WBA), we remember that in January «Pac-Man» was stripped of the title due to his inactivity, the title was in the hands of Yordenis Ugás, he would return in 2021 to the ring against Terence Crawford in the United Arab Emirates on June 9.