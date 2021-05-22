Pacquiao confirmed he will fight Spence Jr.

The multiple world champion Manny Pacquiao confirmed this Friday, through his Twitter account, that he will return to the ring on August 21, in Las Vegas, to fight with the American Errol Spence Jr., for the unified welterweight title of the WBC (World Boxing Council) and FIB (International Boxing Federation). The Filipino is 42 years old.

The announcement of the fight appeared amid several rumors that suggested the possibility of Errol Spence Jr. (31 years old) and Cuban Yordenis Ugas, current super welterweight champion of the WBA (World Boxing Association). The promoter of Premier Boxing Champions will be the one to organize it.

HOW LONG HAS IT BEEN PACQUIAO?

In January of this year, Pacquiao was moved to “champion in recess”, since it was considered that he could not defend his condition. And for that, Ugas was promoted to WBA super champion. It will be the Filipino’s first appearance since his July 2019 win over Keith Thurman, which led to the WBA welterweight world champion title. Back then, he was 40.

Pacquiao versus Thurman, in 2019. Photo: John Gurzinski / AFP.

Pac-Man is the only fighter in history to win the world championships in eight different categories. Throughout his career, he held the flyweight, super bantamweight, featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight belts.

In turn, the Spence Jr.’s last bout, who has a record of 27 wins and no losses, was in December of last year; when he beat Puerto Rican Danny García by unanimous jury decision.

