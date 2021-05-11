‘Paco’s men’ returns and the reactions on this detail are unanimous

Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto and Hugo Silva in the return of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’. (Photo: ANTENA 3)

Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto and Hugo Silva have returned. Antena 3 has broadcast this Monday the first episode of the return of Los Hombres de Paco. And he has done it in style.

The nostalgia effect has positioned the legendary series on the trending topic of Twitter. Spectators have spoken on the networks and the premiere has gone well. Of course, there has been a detail of the format that not everyone liked.

It was not a novelty. Atresmedia and its co-producer, Globomedia, had already advanced that the official song of the series would be, this time, by Estopa –with the theme El Madero– and not by Pignoise.

This has not prevented many viewers from highlighting the absence of the mythical intro. The name of the group, even, has positioned itself among the list of trends of Twitter during the night.

The reactions of the spectators have been unanimous:

