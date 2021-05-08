‘Paco’s men’ leave the neighborhood police station to a new place

The Pacos return, the policemen return somewhat clumsy but with a good background. ‘Paco’s Men’ returns after more than 10 years and in a sense they haven’t changed much. “Los Pacos have continued to screw up during these 10 years,” says the protagonist, Paco Tous. “In the first chapter they already put it to the bottom, and there the series turns”.

It turns out that in this new stage, a season of 16 episodes that premieres on Antena 3 and ATRESplayer PREMIUM this Monday, the Pacos leave the neighborhood police station to a new place. One of the signings, Amparo Larrañaga, tells us in this interview.

New boss in the office

She also returns to television after more than a decade. Amparo Larrañaga has been since 2008, when she participated in ‘MIR’, without putting herself in front of the cameras and focused on the theater tables. With her we talk about the change that the industry has taken at this time, and she tells us how “rare” is Dolores, her character.

“She is very capable, very professional, she has been on very complicated missions … but she is not nice. He does not handle emotions, they do not reach him, he does not understand jokes, he never smiles … It’s very curious, “explains Carlos Larrañaga’s daughter and Luis Merlo’s sister, although she discards the idea of ​​Asperger’s or autism, because the series is still written in a humorous way.

“They are water and oil”, adds Tous about the contrast between Dolores and Paco. “Paco dislodges her because he is all passion and emotions,” explains his partner. We will have to see how this relationship develops.

Tous and Larrañaga lead a cast to which Pepon Nieto, Neus Sanz, Carlos Santos, Adriana Ozores, Hugo Silva, Michelle Jenner, Juan Diego, Mario Casas and Fede Celada also return.. Other signings are Amaia Sagasti and Juan Grandinetti, while Marc Cistaré, scriptwriter of the original series, is the script coordinator for this new stage.