Paco Stanley’s son reacted emotionally to his father’s message

Due to the celebration of Father’s day, the renowned company Televisa, made a special program called “What parenting members” to commemorate this holiday where a moving message from the famous Paco Stanley for his son was revealed Paul stanley.

It all started with a message addressed to Paul from Mauricio Castillo, stating that, although it was difficult to believe, his father had taken it upon himself to tell him everything he meant to him in life, the surprise on the part of Paul, was totally inevitable.

This is how, through a moving video, Paco’s original voice was heard with a charming musicalization where he dedicated a few words to his son, the video ended up moving everyone present in the forum, until almost reaching the tears.

Then, it is heard how clearly Paco Stanley pronounces the following words: “For my children, yes, for my children all my time, all my love and all my senses. All the tricks, my love and my conscience, all the dreams and all my presence. For my children, yes, for my children, all my calluses and all my fingers. For my children I do not want to be left over, I want to see them as good, humane and successful. For my children, yes, for my children make me brilliant, cool and very patient, make me precise, jovial and intelligent. make me a good father, cheerful and efficient ”.

After finalizing the audiovisual content that also contained photos of father and sonAs well as family moments, Paul Stanley could not contain his tears and was deeply moved, since this detail was honestly not expected.

It should be remembered that in a previous interview for Members on the Air, Paul recalled the moment of how he found out that his father lost his life, his narration began by mentioning that he was in the sixth year of primary school, he was giving a test class Almost at the end of the school year, then the director of his school arrived and spoke to his teacher to speak with him, they immediately called him to come down, as it was a religious school, they took him to the chapel and told him that they were going to say something but it had to be strong.

Later, his teacher told him directly that they wanted to kidnap someone from his family, and that they did not know how he was, so Paul asked if it was his mother, or his brother, and even his stepfather, but it was not like that. When he mentioned his father, his teacher told him that yes, it was him, but they did not know the facts very well, they left the little boy in the chapel to pray, but he did not.

“I went to speak to my father’s office, I remember that I dialed him and the secretary answered me, she did not identify that it was me and she said: ‘sorry, I have to hang up the line’, and I said ‘no, no no, I’m Paul, please tell me how my dad is doing and I remember he said ‘you have to be strong, kill your dad,’ “said Mónica Durruti’s son.

Finally, the also standupero revealed the request that his father made a week before he left this world, “he told me: ‘one day I’m going to leave and I’m going to leave you something and I want you to multiply it and do more and more and more and never leave your mother alone because women change you and you have a good mother ‘and at that point a tear came out and she said’ and this tear is for you ‘and it rubbed off on me, ”said Paul.