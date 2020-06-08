Paul Stanley recalled Paco Stanley 21 years after his murder Hoy’s driver said he did not know why he was killed But the Narco Blog uncovered the alleged motives

Paul Stanley remembered his father, Paco Stanley, on the 21st anniversary of his murder and while he assures that he does not know why, the Narco Blog revealed the alleged reasons why they killed the popular Mexican driver on June 7, 1999 .

“Today 21 years ago you left, it is always difficult to remember how it was and frustrating not knowing why,” wrote Paul Stanley in a photo he published on his Instagram account, in which he appears as a child with his deceased father Paco Stanley.

“You just have to know that time did its job and all that no longer affects me as it used to,” added the host of the Hoy program in his message.

“Celebrating and admiring all that you are and were is my best mantra and, of course, an honor to dedicate myself to what you knew how to do, to make people’s hearts happy,” continues Paul’s message.

To conclude with a “We don’t forget you. I love you dad”.

Today’s host quickly began to receive words of comfort, especially from fellow programmers like Andrea Legarreta, who wrote to him: “I love you! I hug you strongly! What a beauty that you follow the legacy of your dad! ”.

Jorge ‘Burro’ Van Rankin agreed: “Courage my dear Paul! You got an angel up there taking care of you! We really miss the great and unforgettable PACO! ”.

Hoy’s producer, Magda Rodríguez, sent him a message: “I adore you my child and you don’t know how you look like him, like the Lion King, he lives in you.”

The driver Mauricio Mancera also joined the words of encouragement for Stanley: “Surely my Polito is very proud of you!”.

But also the followers of Paul Stanley, who are now fans of his son Paul, began to send him heartfelt messages of support.

“I had never cried for someone, but for the first person I cried was for your dad … I remember that I was watching TV when they broke the news and I started crying, my dad was my hero,” wrote one user.

“Your dad was a great guy, I cried a lot the day he died, but I remember him fondly, he was a great actor,” someone else agreed.

“How beautiful I am, how beautiful I am, how I love myself, ahhh ahhh … it was the best!” Recalled another fan.

“We all loved Paco, but we still love you. Live in you, thank you for making me laugh as much as your dad ”, thanked another follower.

“Worthy heir to a great legacy of talent, he must be very proud of you,” was another comment.

But while his son Paul Stanley revealed that he does not know why his father was killed on June 7, 1999, leaving the El Charco de las Ranas restaurant in Mexico City, the Narco Blog uncovered the alleged motives for the murder that moved him. to all of Mexico.