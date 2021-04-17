Paco Plaza directs ‘Freddy’, the third chapter of ‘Stories to not sleep’

After recording ‘The joke’ Y ‘The double’, this week the filming of ‘Freddy’, the third of the four self-conclusive stories that return to the world of the living the nightmares of ‘Stories to not sleep’, the iconic Spanish series by Chicho Ibez Serrador that revolutionized the television landscape of the 60s.

Paco Plaza, co-creator of the saga [REC] and head of ‘Vernica’ or ‘Who kills iron’, directs this new horror story that has a wide cast led by Miki Esparb, Adriana Torrebejano, Carlos Santos, Enrique Villn, Ismael Martnez or Maru Valdivielso, among others.

This episode takes viewers to the filming of the original series forty years ago, where the ventrloquist protagonist establishes a disturbing relationship with his doll. Andr (Esparb) is a lousy actor about to lose his job, unable to declare himself to the woman of his dreams (Torrebejano) who, on the advice of director Chicho Ibez Serrador (Santos), begins to work with a mysterious ventrloquist doll that Helps you shed your insecurities and take charge of your destiny, unleashing a series of gruesome events that bring the shoot to a point of no return.

‘Freddy’ Complete is the third of the free reworkings, of fifty minutes each, that make up the horror format series. The first and second are ‘The joke’ Y ‘The double’, directed by Rodrigo Corts and Rodrigo Sorogoyen, respectively, while the fourth and last being ‘The asphalt’, which will be directed by Paula Ortiz (‘The Bride’).

Prointel, Isla Audiovisual and VIS, a division of ViacomCBS International Studios, produce this new batch of episodes of ‘Stories to not sleep’ for Amazon Prime Video and RTVE.