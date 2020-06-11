Paco Palencia returns to the benches. The man who was a player for Espanyol during the 2001/2002 season undertook a trip to Mexico yesterday to take charge of the Mazatlan FC, which will present it in the next few hours. Palencia, deeply rooted in Barcelona, ​​will be accompanied by Marcos Reina, with whom he has worked since he began his coach journey in Sant Cugat de la Primera Catalana.

The signing of Palencia, a soccer figure in his country, coincides with the construction of a new stadium for Mazatlan, with a capacity for 25,000 spectators. Given the circumstances, despite the novelty of the installation, the Mexican championship will start the competition without fans due to the Government’s ban. The Opening Tournament will start on July 24; Paco Palencia will have a little over a month to build his new sports project.

International in all football categories, Paco Palencia, despite serving only one season at Espanyol, has always been closely related to the Blue and Whites’ institution and the city of Barcelona. His journey as a player was impressive, being an idol in Cruz Azul, a club he left to play in Europe and more specifically in Espanyol. He also played in Guadalajara, Chivas and at the National University.

As a coach, his first experience was at Sant Cugat, to later head to the National University, Pumas and Lobos.