Paco Marhuenda, very critical in ‘Espejo Público’: “It is a human waste”

Paco Marhuenda in an archive image of ‘Espejo Público’. (Photo: ANTENA 3)

The first part of Miguel Bosé’s interview on Jordi Évole’s program on laSexta has revolutionized Spain. The journalist interviewed the singer in Mexico, who spoke about intimate aspects of his life related to his family and drug use.

Bosé acknowledged that he had consumed two grams of cocaine a day for 20 years: “Drugs, wild sex, tobacco, substances, underworld … everything.” The artist has also sowed controversy by declaring himself a “denier”, a posture that he carries “with his head held high.”

“The truth is not known, it has not been wanted to know, because there is a plan devised so that it is not known. They are all going to fall one after the other: politicians, doctors, pharmacists … ”, said Bosé.

The next day, Susanna Griso and her team of talk shows in Espejo Público analyzed the interview of Jordi Évole and Paco Marhuenda was surprised by the definition that Bosé made.

“It is a human waste and I expressly mean it, a person who for so many years has been using drugs …”, said the director of La Razón before Griso interrupted him. “It’s too harsh a word,” said the presenter.

“It is a way of expressing it, and you can already see it. I get embarresed. I don’t personally dislike him but he has become an internally shattered human being with a terrible life, ”said Marhuenda.

The tertullian has assured that “we have a negative impression” of the word “waste” but that “a waste can be recovered”: “I the voice that I saw, the behavior it has, that egocentric way, that feeling that it is the center of the universe. To me…

