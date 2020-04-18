© Carlos R. Alvarez / WireImage

Paco Leon

Paco Leon He is known to the world at large for his role as an actor or film director. But he could have dedicated himself to something else and we have found out with one of his latest posts on Instagram. As many are doing, he has drawn nostalgia, and has taken advantage of time at home to rummage through old things until he has found something very special.

“Rescuing cartoons from when I drew … When I was working as a waiter, I would put the watercolor paper inside the tray of the coffee maker and paint with the coffee bag”, Explains about the curious way he had to paint when he was behind a bar. Beginnings that many actors know very well (that of being a waiter, not that of painting).

The fact is that he has shared a collection of drawings that make it clear that nothing was wrong with him and that, had he wanted to, he could have devoted himself to painting: “The girl is drawn with coffee and pencil. He drew on napkins, tablecloths … he always threw everything away. Some of my friends surely have more drawings of me than me“

Often happens. When you have such a talent, you do not always give it the importance it deserves and it ends up being family and friends who keep those drawings that are improvised and forgotten.

Perhaps this confinement will serve the actor to recover a talent he had left behind. There are already friends who have encouraged him not to let it go. “There I see level! That must be taken up again Paco! ”, He commented Safe Santiago.

“I was going to see you,” wrote the actress, Belén López that back then they shared friendship. It would be necessary to ask her if she is one of those who keeps any of those drawings.

What these drawings show once again is that Paco is an artist in general, there is no need to specify discipline because he is very good at everything that has to do with expression on very different levels.

