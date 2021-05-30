Paco León is inspired by ‘The Wizard of Oz for his new project

Paco León has a new movie 5 years after ‘Kiki, love is made’ Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi Y Luis Bermejo join young musical talents like Dora postigo, Ajax Pedrosa Y Wekaforé Jibril



Paco Leon has a new film project. For him it will focus on the initiatory journey of a teenage girl in a contemporary and very free version inspired by the classic ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’. Filming will start on August 2 and will last for eight weeks.

With script written by Javier Gullón and León himself, the film will feature an important presence of different artistic disciplines such as dance, fashion, plastic arts and, above all and prominently, music.

Dora postigo, Ajax Pedrosa Y Wekaforé Jibril, young talents who are revolutionizing the music scene, will share the limelight in the film with established actors such as Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi Y Luis Bermejo.

The previous time that León was seen directing a feature film was five years ago with the hit ‘Kiki, love is made’, also with Mediaset. The film, consisting of five love stories about different filias, was a critical success. Later, the director took charge of the Movistar + series, ‘Arde Madrid’, based on the sixties, specifically the time that Ava Gardner lived in Spain.

The new film will be distributed in Spain by Buena Vista International, Netflix Y Mediterranean Mediaset España Group, and can be seen in the rest of the world through Netflix.

Do you want to see this yellow brick road that Paco León undertakes? We’ll be alert.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io