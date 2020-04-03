The world of sports raises its voice against the government’s management in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The health alert continues to grow, and the results of the measures being taken by Pedro Sánchez and his team have still not come. Several are openly criticizing those responsible for it, and the last one has been Paco Jémez, who is “disgusted” by the lack of foresight when dealing with this crisis.

«If we can all agree on something, it is that nobody was prepared for this. But what to me really it scares me and at the same time it disgusts me that we were so poorly prepared and with a lack of foresight as tremendous as that shown by the people who must make decisions in this country. A real shame, “says the Rayo Vallecano coach in an interview for 20 Minutes.

The technician recounts how he is living the situation: «I take it as well as a situation as dramatic as the one we are experiencing can cope. Very concerned about everything that is happening and giving thanks to God because my family is well. We are separated but well. Nearby cases? In this war we are all going to lose someone more or less close ».

“Soccer is not important”

For Paco Jémez, soccer is of no importance at the moment due to the health alert: «The suspension of the League was as irremediable as necessary. We are talking about loss of human life and before that any decision, like suspending LaLiga, was to be expected. Lightning Rise? To be honest, right now my thoughts are not going that way. Football is not important now. The important thing is that we manage to get out of this situation with the least possible losses. The most important thing is to save lives and be healthy. Soccer is my profession but it is very secondary right now ».

And he believes that all this will serve to learn many things: «I have learned that we are more vulnerable and stupid than we thought. That we do not give value or meaning to our lives and that when a misfortune like the one we are experiencing occurs we all realize that we are wrong. The question now is… and for how long will we continue to apply the lesson we are learning? ».