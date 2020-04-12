More than two years have passed since Eduardo Yáñez slapped on the red carpet Paco Fuentes, Univision reporter.

After the scandal, Fuentes stopped appearing on the screen and a legal process was carried out in stealth that could now reach an agreement.

“We had a process of just over a year, the lawyers informed me that they are trying to reach an agreement, a solution to all this”, he told Ventaneando of Aztec TV.

Unofficial versions speak that the reporter could receive more than 214,000 dollars of compensation, but he does not want to get into that topic.

“It is a confidential matter and also out of respect for both parties and the legal process in which we wanted to make it clear that this should not have happened and a precedent should have been left”, clarified.

On how he carries the humiliation in tow, he said.

“To date, let’s speak it clearly, even if I don’t want to remember it, I am involuntarily reminded, this lives on the internet, lives on social networks, it is something that continues, one is the one who has to overcome it, has to endure the situation”, he explained.

Fuentes has tried to remake his life and leave the bitter passage behind.

“I am at Univision San Antonio, life had to continue, I wanted to continue working and thank God I am back in San Antonio, which is my second home. This is where I started Univision ”he concluded.

.