As we know Pacman is one of the most famous and well-known video games in the world and now it came to destroy the terrible virus.

The most popular video game of the 80’s: Pacman, a circular figure of a very striking Yellow color, traveled a circuit to escape from some colorful ghosts, but when said character found and “ate” a magic potion, he could go behind the ghosts and finish them off.

Well, some internet users have now created their own version, very a-doc with the current times in terms of global health. This version of Pacman faces off in the fight against C0v1d-19.

Clearly, the pandemic has ensured that almost all people remain inside their homes, and while many take advantage of this situation to rest, others learn new skills and develop their creativity to the fullest. As is the case with these Internet users.

Users of the Videlo YouTube channel took on the task of creating a version of Pacman attacking what appears to be the virus that plagues the entire world. More specifically, a young American dedicated to graphic design, during sanitary confinement created the video game Pac-Man vs. Corona created absolutely everything from scratch, as even the background music is made by himself.

This is Muneer Ahmed, the person in charge of this creation, who is clearly a fan of retro video games, it took only three days to elaborate his version of Pac-Man and after finishing it he published the result on the famous video platform where he quickly went viral.

Said video of 1 minute and 18 seconds is really quite entertaining, because from the beginning you can see pacman’s tireless fight against the disease. It works perfectly to have a good time of fun and maybe even to de-stress a little.

Ahmed with all the eagerness to make the population aware of his creation, at the end of this clip he issued the message: “Stay safe, stay at home. Wash your hands.” Aware of the current situation, making the necessary recommendations so that all people continue to take care of themselves and avoid the spread of this disease.

