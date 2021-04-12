PACMA and other animal rights entities file a criminal complaint against Vivotecnia laboratory

PACMA, together with the Vegan Sanctuary, Salvando Peludos and the Rainfer Center, has filed a criminal complaint against Vivotecnia laboratory, in the Community of Madrid.

The animalistic entities have filed the complaint “as a result of the horrible images that have shocked the whole society, in which it is shown how the personnel of said laboratory mistreats, humiliates and engages in allegedly illegal practices to dogs, rabbits, mice, macaques, pigs and other animals used in experimentation “.

As PACMA recalls, these recordings, which have been published by Cruelty Free International, were captured during an undercover investigation for more than two years. Likewise, “they have unleashed the mobilization of animal activists that, since yesterday Saturday, they traveled to the Vivotecnia facilities to demand the rescue of the animals. “

In addition to filing the complaint, which is open to adherence, PACMA and the animal rights entities have claimed the immediate confiscation of animals “cruelly tortured on the premises”, the closure of the laboratory and the cessation of its activity.

In addition to the legal measure, some animal shelters have been offered to take care of the animals if the seizure is made, such as the Vegan Sanctuary, in which hundreds of farm animals coexist, the Rainfer Center, specialized in primate rescue, and Salvando Peludos, a Madrid animal protector.

The president of PACMA, Laura Duarte, assures from the door of the Vivotecnia laboratory that “the most important thing right now is rescue all those animals who are still caged and suffering“, hence the transfer of the PACMA team to the facilities, to demand their immediate release. In addition, Duarte claims that” it is not an isolated case, but a routine practice in animal testing“, so she considers” urgent “the validation of alternative methods of experimentation to put an end to what she considers” cruelty “.

They demand that responsibilities be clarified

The Community of Madrid has recently published a letter announcing that “suspends the research activity of the Vivotecnia laboratory after finding signs of animal abuse in an inspection “.

But animal activists demand that responsibilities are debugged and that the irregularities committed in these facilities be thoroughly investigated.

According to PACMA, some sources claim that This Monday, the confiscation of the animals and their transfer to animal protection centers could begin. Although PACMA welcomes this decision, it warns that it will analyze all the information in this regard and decide the actions to take.