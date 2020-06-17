© . / Peter Dasilva

PG&E has admitted that equipment failure started the Paradise, California wildfire in 2018.

The company Pacific Gas & Electric founded in California in 1905 it found guilty of 84 counts of manslaughter after reaching an agreement with the Butte County District Attorney by the fires that ended the city of Paradise in november of 2018.

Last March 23 PG&E had issued a statement on its website in which it was clear that it had reached an agreement with the Prosecutor and Bankruptcy Court after facing the victims’ demand for hundreds of millions of dollars.

In that statement, the gas and electricity services company said: « NOr we can change the devastation caused or the loss of life. But everyone at PG&E is very sorry for this tragedy and the role of the company in this. »

The company would have recognized that the company’s equipment failed and were the ones that started the forest fire that ended the lives of 84 people and an entire city.

The corporation will have to pay nearly $ 4 million in fines, in addition to the expenses of the District Attorney’s investigation, among other commitments such as paying more than $ 13 billion to victims.