Pachulia: “After playing against Shaquille O’Neal I went to the gym to lift weights”

NBA Fan Club has had Zaza pachulia as a guest so fans could ask a two-time NBA champion about his career.

Here are the most interesting responses from the chat with the fans.

(The best memory as a player) “I have played 16 years and more than 1,000 games in the NBA and I have many memories in my career, but I would say two. The first was in 2008 when we played the ‘playoffs’. We were a very young team and we led the Celtics, who then they would win the Ring, Game 7. And then of course, the two rings with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018. That was why there was work and they are unforgettable moments “

(The best and the worst in the Warriors) “With the Warriors we had such a good team that I think there was no bad moment. We won a lot and, although we made it look easy, there was a lot of work behind it. The worst moments were maybe the injuries, when Steph missed some games, and when we believed that Durant had broken but he went to another doctor and it was just a sprain. The best moment of course the two championships ”

(The best partner he ever had) “I have played so many years that I have been lucky to have incredible players by my side. Since I was a ‘rookie’ in Orlando with Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill, then in the Bucks with Kukoc, Joe Johnson and Al Horford in Atlanta … Of course then I played with Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, the Warriors ‘big-three’, Blake Griffin in the Pistons … I couldn’t have just one, but all those I have said are very special players and I was very lucky to have them as teammates ”

(Hardest player to defend) “This question is easy to answer. Definitely Shaquille O’Neal. I played Shaq in his prime, when he was with the Lakers, and I was only 19 years old, so you can imagine how difficult it was to fight him, what I was scoring 40 points and I was going around breaking hoops. What I remember is that the day after playing against him I went straight to the gym to lift weights because I knew that if I wanted to continue in the NBA I had to gain muscle. I don’t want to forget either Yao Ming, because his height made it very difficult to defend him, especially because he had a good outside shot. ”

(Idol) “I believe that Michael Jordan was the idol of the whole world. You did not see much NBA basketball on television in Georgia and everything that came was from him. Then when I grew up and was more aware of my position I paid more attention to Tim Duncan. How he moved, how he played and his personality, he was a winner. I really liked him. ”

(In a locker room with Durant and Curry) “It’s funny because in the locker room Steph sat on my left and Kevin on my right, so I was in the middle. It was incredible because they had so many sneakers that filled my locker, they had them everywhere. One of the things that most I was struck by the fact that, after each training session, the two of them stayed together to shoot the basket. And I asked myself: ‘Why do they shoot together and not each one on their own?’ They made rounds of 50 shots and scored 47 or 48. Steph sometimes made 50 and that made them compete with each other, even if they were teammates. They wanted to beat each other and that made them better. Even after a tough game they sometimes stayed to shoot for the basket. Competitiveness , that’s what I learned from them “