Pachuca would have rejected Chivas’ first offer for two stars

The Chivas Rayadas of the Guadalajara They seek to strengthen themselves for the Apertura 2021 and two of their main objectives are in the semifinals; Víctor Guzmán and Erick Aguirre, footballers for whom he would have already offered Pachuca to sign them.

However, according to TUDN, Pachuca rejected the herd’s first offer, as they considered it too low. Chivas offered a player and a sum of money in exchange for Aguirre.

Neither the player nor the amount offered would have pleased Pachuca, which is why the proposal was rejected and Chivas will have to improve it if I want to have these reinforcements for the Apertura 2021.

Chivas is also looking for the signing of Guzmán, a player they already had in 2020 but who had to be ‘returned’ to Pachuca due to the issue of doping.

According to the source, Chivas would have offered Ángel Zaldívar and Chicote Calderón to sign Erick Aguirre.