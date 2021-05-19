Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Schedule and channel where to watch the Vuelta game in Liguilla

The Cruz Azul Machine will visit the Tuzos del Pachuca in the first leg semifinal, a match that you can follow live this Wednesday 19 live on Fox Sports or through Marca Claro on Youtube, at 8:30 PM.

The match between Cruz Azul and Pachuca will mark the start of the semifinals this Wednesday where Juan Reynoso’s team and Paulo Pezzolano’s team will seek to take advantage for the return leg at the Azteca Stadium.

The Machine will look for the advantage to avoid having a bad time as it did against Toluca when they lost in the first leg, so they will not trust each other.

Pachuca, who eliminated Club América, arrives with full spirits and with the slogan of seeking the final at any cost.

The game will be this Wednesday, May 19, at the Hidalgo court and you can watch it through the Fox Sports signal at 8:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

