Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Probable lineups for the first leg of the Semifinals

The Tuzos del Pachuca They will receive this Wednesday, May 19, La Maquina de Cruz Azul at the Hidalgo Stadium to start the battle of one of the Semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX in which the celestial ones come out as favorites to prevail over those of the beautiful airy one, who have earned the nickname of the ‘giant tomb’ in this Final Phase.

Cruz Azul arrived at this instance after surpassing the Red Devils of Toluca with an epic comeback at the Azteca Stadium, where they won 3-1 and rallied from the 2-1 they carried on Nemesio Díez, ending with a 4-3 on aggregate.

For their part, the Tuzos dispatched Chivas in the Repechage with a solid 4-2, in addition to eliminating América in the Quarterfinals with a 3-1 in the First Leg and a 4-2 in the Vuelta, finishing with a 5- 5 on aggregate, but going through his highest share of goals as a visitor.

| TUZOBRINOS, from now on, you can buy your ticket for the first leg semifinal at the Hidalgo Stadium at @SuperboletosMx LET’S GO TOGETHER PACHUCA FOR THE FIRST STEP TO THE FINAL! – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 17, 2021

The possible alignments of Pachuca and Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League are the following: Pachuca: Óscar Ustari; Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Erick Aguirre; Erick Sánchez, Luis Chávez, Francisco Figueroa; Romario Ibarra, Roberto de la Rosa, Felipe Pardo. Blue Cross: Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete; Orbelín Pineda, ‘Pol’ Fernández, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado; Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodríguez.

