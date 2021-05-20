Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Paulo Pezzolano issues warning for the second leg

Los Tuzos del Pachuca signed a goalless draw against Cruz Azul’s Machine in the first leg match of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, leaving the tie completely open for ehe Vuelta game this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium, meeting in which the Hidalgo citizens will look for the pass to the final, but without ‘going crazy’, assured the technical director of the Albiazules, Paulo Pezzolano.

The Pachuca strategist warned that his team must operate intelligently in the Vuelta match at Aztaca and not go crazy in search of the result.

“It was a very tactical game, Cruz Azul defends very well, well closed, works the defensive blocks well, it is a close game, we were also intelligent because we did not give room for counterattacks with such quality. In the end we had opportunities, it is a fair result not to go crazy on the lap, but Pachuca has to go looking for the result being smart, “said Pezzolano.

In a clash of strategies, with two defenders that closed the spaces, Pachuca and Cruz Azul neutralized each other and when they had opportunities to score, their forwards missed, which left the decision of the series for Saturday at the Azteca stadium.

Pezzolano acknowledged that he was unhappy not to win at home, but stressed that Pachuca did not receive goals and if he scores one on Saturday, he will force the celestial to score two.

“We are one goal away and Cruz Azul two, because if he does one we will have options until the last minute; it will be a game like today and we must try not to make mistakes because they are lethal at the top,” he observed.

Pachuca eliminated América in the quarterfinals after beating them 3-1 in their stadium and managing the advantage in the second leg, which they will not be able to do now because they need to score a goal to force Cruz Azul to win the game.

“It will not be the same as against America; then the rival had to look for the result and now Cruz Azul is not going to give it away; hopefully it will attack and leave spaces, but it will not do it,” he said.

Pezzolano reiterated that although his idea was to win, he always looks for the positive and that is why he remains with the fact of not having received a visitor goal, the first criterion to decide the series if it remains equal.

“We are one goal away, the game is going to be very tough but we have to know how to play it; Cruz Azul is going to manage the times and we must look for spaces to convert,” he concluded.

The winner of the Cruz Azul-Pachuca series will meet in the final for the best between Puebla and Santos Laguna, who will play the first leg tomorrow

