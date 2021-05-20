Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Fans explode due to “overcrowding” at the Hidalgo Stadium

The Tuzos del Pachuca received the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine at the Hidalgo stadium, for the first leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, in which the Hidalgo citizens received the authorization to open the doors of their enclosure by 40% .

This designation by the health authorities of the State of Hidalgo and the Liga MX, meant that the Tuzos could receive just over 10,000 fans in their stadium, although it seemed that the Hidalgo citizens exceeded this number.

Also read: MX League mourning, Guillermo “Tigre” Sepúlveda, Chivas legend, passed away

Through social networks, a large number of users showed their annoyance because in the broadcasts of FOX Sports and Marca Claro it could be seen that the stands of Hidalgo were practically full.

The fans not only made a call to the MX League, but to the health authorities of Hidalgo, because ironically they began to comment that “it seemed there was no Covid” in Pachuca, due to the short distance and a full stadium.

It is clear to me that in Pachuca the maximum capacity of 30% … of the Azteca’s capacity was respected – Quarantined (@zonadefucho) May 20, 2021

The good thing is that in Pachuca they have already vaccinated everyone – Hector Gamez (@ hgamez42) May 20, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content