Pachuca vs Club América: Probable Lineups of the MX Liguilla Quarterfinals

The Tuzos del Pachuca and the America club They will face each other on Thursday night at the Hidalgo Stadium at 7:00 p.m. to start the series of the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, which you can see exclusively on Fox Sports screens.

America comes to these instances after signing a great season in the Argentine debut tournament Santiago Solari as a coach in Liga MX, breaking several records of the cream institution and fighting inch by inch for the lead of the regular phase against The Cruz Azul Machine.

Los Tuzos entered the Liguilla via Repechage, categorically eliminating Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara with a resounding 4-2, starting with a positive streak in this tournament closing, where they were losing gas in the last days.

Probable lineups of Pachuca vs Club América: Pachuca Lineup: Ustari; Álvarez, Cabral, Murillo, Aguirre; Sánchez, Chávez: Pardo, Sosa, Figueroa and De La Rosa. America Lineup: Ochoa; Sánchez, Valdez, Cáceres, Fuentes; Aquino, Naveda; Suárez, Martínez, Lainez and Martín. HISTORY IN SHORT TOURNAMENTS: 19 victories for América 15 draws 22 victories for Pachuca Forecast: América wins.

