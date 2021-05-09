Pachuca vs Chivas: Schedule and channel where to watch the Repechage match

The Tuzos del Pachuca they receive the visit of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara this Sunday, May 9 on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium to define the second winner of the round of Repechage at Clausura 2021 of Liga MX. The game will begin at 9:15 p.m., Mexico City time and will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports channels, in addition to Claro Sports.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara qualified for the Repechage in ninth place, after a goalless draw against the Tigres de la UANL on the last day, falling behind Pachuca for their worst goal difference, but both with 23 points, at just like the royal team.

Pachuca achieved their classification on the last day, after beating Atlético San Luis mercilessly, with a solid score of 1-5 at Alfonso Lastras, a result that helped them improve their goal difference and reach the Repechage round playing as locals.

Chivas and Pachuca will star in one of the closest series in this Repechage round, since in their last matches they have a very close history, with a balance of 18 wins per side and 4 tied.

In addition, playing at the Hidalgo Stadium, Pachuca has only one victory ahead of the rojiblancos in his history, registering 9 wins, 8 draws and 8 setbacks.

The only data that makes a difference between these teams is the trend in the last ten games, since Pachuca has won 4 games, tied 5 and has only lost 1, although that defeat occurred at the Hidalgo Stadium.

It should be remembered that in the event of a tie, the match would be defined in penalty shoot-out.