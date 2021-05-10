Pachuca vs Chivas: Romario Ibarra’s message prior to the playoff match

Los Tuzos del Pachuca and Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will play the last game of the repechage phase at the Hidalgo Stadium, to define the last guest to the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, for which Romario Ibarra published a message prior to the match.

Ibarra, on his social networks, dedicated some emotional words to all Pachuca fans, where he assured that they will do their best to beat Chivas and qualify for the quarterfinals.

“We are going to go to the quarterfinals. Today we all play the game ourselves on the field and the fans in the stands.”, Romario Ibarra published.

The Pachuca and Chivas match looks to be the most even of the Repechage, because of how the two teams closed the tournament and why in the regular phase, the Tuzos were able to sentence the Flock being the coleros at that time of the season.

Chivas reaches the playoffs as the ninth place in the standings by adding 23 units, while Pachuca is eighth with the same points but better goal difference.

