Pachuca vs Chivas: Probable lineups for the Repechage match

This Sunday on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Tuzos and Chivas They will face each other to define the last winner of the matches of the Repechage round, from which they will be invited to the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla.

Both teams came from ‘belly’ to these instances, adding 23 points and defining their place in the table by goal difference, in which Pachuca surpassed the Flock by a bit thanks to the win that they gave San Luis in the last day, taking advantage of the bland goalless draw of the chiverío against Tigres.

The game promises to be very tense, as the coaches of the two teams depend on staying alive in the tournament to have hope of continuing on their respective benches for the following season in the Apertura 2021.

Both Tuzos and Chivas will not save anything and will go out with their best men for this match, so the following alignments are foreseen:

Pachuca vs Chivas: Probable lineups of the Chivas Repechage match: Antonio Rodríguez, Ponce, Olivas, Sepúlveda, Sánchez, Molina, Aguirre, Brizuela, Vega, Antuna and Macías Pachuca: Ustari, Aguirre, Murillo, Cabaral, Álvarez, Chávez, Sánchez, Figueroa, Sosa, Pardo and De La Rosa.

