Pachuca vs Chivas: Lineups for the Liga MX playoff match

Los Tuzos del Pachuca and Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will meet in the last match of the repechage phase at the Hidalgo Stadium to define the last guest to the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Pachuca qualified for this phase in eighth place by adding 23 points by achieving a total of six victories, five draws and six defeats.

For their part, the Chivas also managed to close the tournament in good shape thanks to Víctor Manuel Vucetich by adding the same 23 units after only losing one game of the last six.

In total, Guadalajara achieved a total of five victories, eight draws and four defeats, so a very even duel between the two teams is expected, since both had a fairly good finish in the tournament.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE REPECHAJE MATCH BETWEEN CHIVAS AND PACHUCA

Pachuca: Ustari (p), Álvarez, Cabral, Murillo, Figueroa, Aguirre, Sosa, Chávez, Pardo, de la Rosa, Sánchez.

Chivas: Rodríguez (p), Sánchez, Sepúlveda, Olivas, Ponce, Brizuela, Angulo, Antuna, Vega, Macías.

