Pachuca vs Chivas: Jonny Magallón reveals the key for the Flock to classify Liguilla

Jonny Magallon, former player of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, assured that the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, closed the Clausura 2021 of the MX League in a better way than the Tuzos del Pachuca, so he thinks that this moment, regardless of whether the two teams are very even, he believes that the Rojiblancos will go to the Liguilla.

In an interview for W Deportes, Magallón revealed the key with which Chivas can manage to beat and eliminate Pachuca in the playoff phase, where he pointed out the defensive strength of Guadalajara and that in attack it has players who are fast and dynamic with them. that can hurt.

“The two teams had a similar tournament but I think Guadalajara closed better in terms of football and that gives me that Chivas will beat Pachuca and with that they will be in the quarterfinals,” he said.

“The truth is that the team showed itself very well defensively at the end of the tournament, that will help Guadalajara a lot and it also has a lot of explosiveness and that of defending itself better and that ahead it has very fast and fast people and we hope it can be done. worth. ”, he added.

The Pachuca and Chivas match looks to be the most even of the Repechage, because of how the two teams closed the tournament and why in the regular phase, the Tuzos were able to sentence the Flock being the coleros at that time of the season.

Chivas reaches the playoffs as the ninth place in the standings by adding 23 units, while Pachuca is eighth with the same points but better goal difference.

