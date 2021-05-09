Pachuca starts the tournament playing against Chivas Guadalajara

05/09/2021 at 04:30 CEST

The Pachuca and the Chivas Guadalajara They start their journey in the Clausura MX League in search of new goals, playing this Monday at 4:15 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Miguel Hidalgo Stadium.

The Pachuca he was ninth in the regular phase of the MX Opening League last season with 25 points and a balance of 18 goals in favor and 14 against. Kick off this new season with Paulo pezzolano As a coach, he is in command of a squad consisting of 37 players.

On the other hand, the Chivas Guadalajara He ranked seventh in the regular phase of the Liga MX de Apertura last season with 26 points and figures of 20 goals in his favor and 17 against. Start this new edition with Victor vucetich as a coach, he leads a team made up of 28 footballers.

Previously there have been other clashes in the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium and the results are six wins, six losses and eight draws in favor of the Pachuca. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Pachuca. The last match between Pachuca and the Chivas Guadalajara This tournament was played in February 2021 and concluded with a 1-1 draw.