Pachuca receives America

05/13/2021

On at 02:30 CEST

The Pachuca will play its second match in the Liga MX de Clausura against the America, scheduled to begin this Friday at 2:00 in the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium.

The Pachuca comes eager to the second day after winning out of his field by a score of 1-5 at Saint Louis in the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium, with so many of Romario Ibarra, Roberto De La Rosa Y Erick sanchez and already has 3 wins in a row in the competition.

On the visitors’ side, the America managed to defeat the Pumas UNAM 0-1 during their last match in the competition, with a goal from Henry Martin, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Pachuca.

In the past, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Pachuca and the results are 10 defeats and six draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the visitors have a streak of four games in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of Pachuca. The last time they played the Pachuca and the America in this tournament it was in February 2021 and the match concluded with a 2-0 in favor of America.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 15 points in favor of the America. The locals come to the meeting in eighth position and with 23 points in the locker. For its part, the visiting team is second with 38 points.