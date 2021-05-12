Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano appreciates the support of the board after a bad start to the tournament

Coach Paulo pezzolano of Pachuca in the MX League, thanked the support of the club’s board after the bad start that his team had in this Guardians Tournament 2021, making it clear that they are already focused on the America.

I am lucky to be in a team like Pachuca. Here we analyze much more than the results, I wish all the clubs were like this. When you win you are not the best and when you lose you are not the worst “, were part of the words of Paulo Pezzolano.

The South American coach spoke in an interview with Rubén Rodríguez from Fox Sports, where he highlighted how lucky he is to have people like Jesús Martínez, Marcos Garcés and Armando Martínez on the board, who see beyond the results.

Paulo Pezzolano highlighted how tough the two quarter-final matches against Club América will be, making it clear that they must play two very correct matches if they want to advance to the next round of this league.

