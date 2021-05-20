Pachuca: Gustavo Cabral happy with the goalless draw against Cruz Azul in the first leg of the semifinals

The central defender Gustavo Cabral of Pachuca in the MX League, ended happy the first leg of the semifinals against the Blue Cross, for not receiving a visitor goal in search of achieving the ticket to the final of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read: Tigres UANL: Presentation of Miguel Herrera is postponed because of Tuca Ferretti

The clean sheet is very important, we now have to go to Azteca to play a good game too and fight. This game has been very hard, it has been very even, but we are satisfied with zero is important “, were the words of Cabral.

The Argentine central defender spoke at the end of the first leg, where he highlighted the importance for them of not conceding a goal against at home, which is why it represents the away score and benefits them for the second leg of the series.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Gustavo Cabral claimed to be a very even series because of what he experienced at the Hidalgo stadium, where both teams created scoring opportunities but ended with this close tie to zero goals.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content