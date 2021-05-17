Pachuca goes to the next phase of the Liga MX de Clausura despite losing 4-2 against América

05/17/2021 at 5:15 AM CEST

The America managed to beat 4-2 at Pachuca in the Aztec stadium the second leg of the quarterfinals, although it was not enough to get the championship place. The teams already met previously in the first leg at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium, which ended with a score of 3-1 for the Pachuca. Thanks to the success achieved in this phase, the Pachuca he ensured his permanence in the Liga MX de Clausura for at least the next round.

The game started in an excellent way for him Pachuca, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Romario Ibarra a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 5. However, the Coyoacanense team reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Roger Martinez in the 17th minute. The local team scored again, and managed to come back thanks to a goal from Luis Fernando Fuentes in the 27th minute, ending the first half with a 2-1 score.

The second part of the game started in a favorable way for him America, who increased their difference through another goal from Roger Martinez, thus completing a double in minute 53. But later the Pachuco team approached the scoreboard with a goal from the penalty spot of Gustavo Cabral in minute 63. However, the America In the 73rd minute he increased the score through a goal of Leonardo Suarez, thus closing the meeting with a result of 4-2 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the America gave entrance to Leonardo Suarez, Francisco Cordova, Federico Vinas Y Emanuel Aguilera for Luis Fernando Fuentes, Henry Martin, Santiago Naveda Y Jorge Sanchez, Meanwhile he Pachuca gave entrance to Victor guzman, Luis Chavez, Harold Mosquera, Miguel Herrera Y Roberto Nurse for Erick Aguirre, Romario Ibarra, Roberto de la rosa, Felipe Pardo Y Jorge Hernandez.

After the duel, the Pachuca will be in the next round of the Liga MX de Clausura, while the America was eliminated from the competition.