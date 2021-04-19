Pachuca get the three points after beating Monterrey 0-1

04/19/2021

Act. At 11:45 CEST

The Pachuca added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Monterrey this monday in the Bbva Bancomer Stadium. The Monterrey He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Toluca at home (1-2) and the other in front of Saint Louis in their stadium (2-0). On the visitors’ side, the Pachuca he was defeated by 1-3 in the last game he played against Puebla. After the scoreboard, the Monterrey team is fourth, while the Pachuca It is thirteenth after the end of the match.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second half started positively for him Pachuca, which premiered its luminous thanks to the goal of Erick Aguirre moments after the resumption of the duel, specifically in the 50th minute, ending the duel with the result of 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Monterrey who entered the game were Luis Sanchez, Aviles Hurtado, Matias Kranevitter Y Jose Alvarado replacing Maximiliano Meza, Carlos Rodriguez, Celso ortiz Y Vincent Janssen, while changes in the Pachuca They were Matías Catalan, Miguel Herrera, Miguel Tapias, Jorge Hernandez Y Carlos Moreno, who entered to replace Kevin Alvarez, Erick Aguirre, Felipe Pardo, Antonio Figueroa Y Roberto de la Rosa.

A total of seven yellow cards and two red cards were seen in the match. On the part of the locals, a yellow admonished Gabriel Funes Mori, Jesus Gallardo, Sebastian Vegas Y Aviles Hurtado, while the visiting team sanctioned Kevin Alvarez, Erick Aguirre Y Carlos Moreno. In addition, Jesus Gallardo (2 yellow) by the Monterrey Y Oscar Ustari by the Pachuca they were expelled after seeing the red card.

With this victory away, the team of Paulo pezzolano ranked thirteenth with 17 points, while the team led by Javier Aguirre it was placed in fourth place with 25 points at the end of the meeting.

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the UANL Tigers, Meanwhile he Pachuca will play against him Santos Laguna.