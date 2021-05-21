Pachuca: Fans explode against Jesús Martínez after “insignificant” fine for overcrowding in Hidalgo

Los Tuzos del Pachuca were sanctioned by local authorities after exceeding the allowed limit of attendees in the Hidalgo Stadium, for the first leg of the semifinals against the Cruz Azul Machine, which was between 30 and 40%.

At a press conference, the Pachuca Health Secretariat informed that a fine of 40 thousand pesos will be imposed on the club for breaking the protocols, since a possible veto is not in the hands of the government.

Also read: Former Liga MX José Saturnino Cardozo already has a new team for the 2021-22 season

This decision infuriated the fans against Jesús Martínez, president of Grupo Pachuca, because through social networks they point out that it is a “ridiculous” amount in relation to the seriousness of the matter.

PENALTY FEE The Secretary of Health of Hidalgo reported that Pachuca will be sanctioned for exceeding the capacity allowed at the Hidalgo stadium during the game against Cruz Azul. “The veto does not correspond to us. We will impose sanctions, a fine of 40 thousand pesos, “reported the mayor of Pachuca. Pic.twitter.com/q2MVu8q25s – DIARIO RECORD (@record_mexico) May 20, 2021

Some other users assured that these 40 thousand pesos do not mean anything in relation to what was entered by the sale of tickets, nor to what Grupo Pachuca manages, so the institution was left “intact” and it will probably be able to open the Hidalgo Stadium in the final in case they eliminate Cruz Azul.

Another point is that this event occurred after the invasion of the field in the quarterfinals against América, for which Liga MX “analyzed” to veto the Hidalgo stadium.

Do not get excited about the investigation into the hidalgo stadium because of the clear overcrowding that was yesterday, I swear that there will only be another veto warning, nothing more.

Because I insist that Jesús Martinez is untouchable in the league. – ⚽⚽ Takechy Fútbol ⚽⚽ (@SoyJesSMontero) May 20, 2021

Sorry, but it’s been more than 10 years since Jesús Martínez hasn’t done anything good for soccer. You only care about your business and timeshare. Grupo Pachuca is a mafia. Hopefully they will punish him but nothing will happen. – Juan Carlos López (@ JcLpz8) May 20, 2021

Jesus Martinez in these moments sad and heartbroken by the regrettable of Yesterday pic.twitter.com/yNcFBOwhvo – (@Don_Sarcasmo) May 20, 2021

@Tuzos you need to be very miserable to have allowed so many people to enter the stadium, exposing an entire state. How miserable you are Jesús Martínez. – Héctor O. (@olivher_hector) May 20, 2021

40 thousand pesos the fine, what Jesús Martínez spends on some chewing gum. His sanction is really a mockery. We are talking about health. ♀️ ♀️ ♀️ https://t.co/dqgyb54Mrj – Guadalupe Espinoza (@upis_peke) May 20, 2021

Many hate and throw shit at Irarragorri without knowing that the most bastard of all is Jesús Martínez … Chucho Pachuco and his group sail with the flag of benefactors and saints but in reality they are HDLCH. – Gabriel Sánchez Romo (@gabosaro) May 20, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content