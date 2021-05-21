Pachuca: Fans explode against Jesús Martínez after “insignificant” fine for overcrowding in Hidalgo

Football

Los Tuzos del Pachuca were sanctioned by local authorities after exceeding the allowed limit of attendees in the Hidalgo Stadium, for the first leg of the semifinals against the Cruz Azul Machine, which was between 30 and 40%.

At a press conference, the Pachuca Health Secretariat informed that a fine of 40 thousand pesos will be imposed on the club for breaking the protocols, since a possible veto is not in the hands of the government.

Also read: Former Liga MX José Saturnino Cardozo already has a new team for the 2021-22 season

This decision infuriated the fans against Jesús Martínez, president of Grupo Pachuca, because through social networks they point out that it is a “ridiculous” amount in relation to the seriousness of the matter.

Some other users assured that these 40 thousand pesos do not mean anything in relation to what was entered by the sale of tickets, nor to what Grupo Pachuca manages, so the institution was left “intact” and it will probably be able to open the Hidalgo Stadium in the final in case they eliminate Cruz Azul.

Another point is that this event occurred after the invasion of the field in the quarterfinals against América, for which Liga MX “analyzed” to veto the Hidalgo stadium.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content