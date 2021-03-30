Pachuca boasts ‘Tuza legion’ in the lineup of the Mexican National Team vs Costa Rica

Mexico faces Costa Rica in Austria in a friendly match on the March FIFA Date and without center forwards, ‘Tata’ Martino turned to Lozano and Pizarro up front, which Club Pachuca boasted on their social networks.

Three homegrown players from Pachuca made headlines in the match against Costa Rica and Club Tuzo showed it off on social media with a photo of the players.

“IT’S HAPPENING AGAIN!” Wrote the Club.

Rodolfo Pizarro, Hirving Lozano and Erick Gutiérrez agreed in Pachuca from Fuerza Básicas until 2016, when Pizarro left for Chivas and Lozano went to PSV.

