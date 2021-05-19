Pachuca: Alejandro Glaría remembers Pachuca’s title over Cruz Azul in Winter 99

Former footballer Alejandro Glaría, recalled with great joy the title won by the Pachuca Club against the Blue Cross of the MX League, where he became the figure of that final by scoring the goal in overtime at the Azul stadium.

The memories of that final are the best. Against Cruz Azul they were difficult and even matches. We were fortunate to enter the history of Pachuca “, were the words of Alejandro Glaría.

The former Tuzos forward spoke in an interview for the W Deportes program, where he recalled the best moments of his professional career, that final against the Cementeros in the winter of 1999.

On that occasion, the Pachuca team, which had players such as Pablo Hernán Gómez, Manuel Vidrio, Alfonso Sosa and Gabriel Caballero, had Javier Aguirre as coach, this being the first championship of the institution in the first division.

