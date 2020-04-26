Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Within the video game industry, one of the best positioned companies is Nintendo, which has managed to make its franchises the most iconic. Because of this, many believe that the company could generate huge revenues by adopting a more attractive position for consumers, as well as being aggressive in a commercial way. One of them is Michael Pachter, who recently mentioned that Nintendo should create an Apple Arcade-style service.

In a CNBC video (via Nintendo Life), Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter spoke about the exceptional importance of Nintendo IPs and the incredible success they have in the audience. According to Pachter, the Japanese company should take advantage of the great recognition of its series to offer an Apple Arcade-style subscription service, since it considers that it would be a complete success.

“One thing they have that no one else has is a gigantic library, more than 1,000 portable games, and if they emulated Apple Arcade and put 1,000 games on it, they would have 100 million subscribers who would pay them $ 5 a month. It is not reflected in their share price because they have not monetized it yet, but if you are looking at Nintendo in the future, I think that is the answer, ”said Pachter.

How would a Nintendo service work with the Apple Arcade model?

This Apple service offers a large selection of mobile titles in exchange for a monthly figure. It is a subscription with which players can access many games at no additional cost, something similar to Xbox Game Pass, considering, of course, that the titles offered can vary their production values.

Nintendo already has such a service, which is part of Nintendo Switch Online, thanks to which players have access to many retro games. However, this service could be more attractive if Nintendo offered more games or even more recent and exclusive launches for subscribers, with a higher price, definitely. So far, it is not known if Big N intends to do it someday.

As you can see, the opinion of Michael Pachter coincides with that of ValueAct Capital Partners, in the sense that they see great potential in the company that can even be as great as that of Tencent and Netflix.

One thing that is certain is that Nintendo is increasingly trying more intensively to take its franchise beyond video games, such as the world of clothing and toys, thanks to recent alliances with Levi’s and LEGO, respectively, among others.

What do you think of Pachter’s opinion? Do you think Nintendo should venture into this class of premium services beyond the catalog offered by its retro game service Nintendo Switch Online? Tell us in the comments.

Something that perhaps makes Pachter think that this subscription would be very successful is the great response that fans have had to the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which managed to captivate and sell millions of units in a very short time. You can find more news related to Nintendo if you visit this page.

