Pacheta leaves Huesca

05/25/2021 at 10:31 PM CEST

José Rojo “Pacheta” has communicated to SD Huesca on Tuesday his decision not to continue as coach next season, after consummating last Sunday the descent of the Aragonese team to LaLiga Smartbank, the club reported on its social networks.

“Despite not having achieved the goal of permanence, his contribution to the remarkable second round of the team in LaLiga Santander will remain forever in the memory of the entity and the Alto Aragonese fans “, highlights the text of the Huesca team, which appreciates the” dedication and professionalism “of the Burgos coach and his entire coaching staff.

“In addition, in just four months he has become the coach with the most victories in history in the First Division on the bench for SD Huesca, a total of six,” recalls the board of directors.

In his opinion, since their incorporation in January, Pacheta and his team “proved to be the new impulse that the Huesca club needed” and their “honesty, energy and optimism” infected a team that upon arrival was six points behind. permanence.

“Throughout the 20 days in which he has been at the forefront of the squad, he managed to get out of the relegation places on two occasions, a task that only escaped on the last day,” recalls SD Huesca, who wishes ” the best in the future “to Pacheta.

The Burgos coach also published a farewell letter on his social networks on Tuesday in which he acknowledged that the penalty for relegation will accompany him “all his life.”

“What an immense joy when you called me in January. What a deep sorrow to die on the shore. A pity that will accompany me throughout my life. Between both feelings a path traveled with great satisfactions“, he stressed.

He also considered that at this stage they have been accompanied by “noble players, a hard-working coaching staff, a friendly, affectionate and professional management team and an absent hobby but whose heat seeped into the day to day.”

“My restless spirit pushes me away from El Alcoraz, but I am convinced that our team will return to Primera. Thank you all for your love& rdquor ;, concludes the letter.