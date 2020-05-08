The franchise of Indiana Pacers is in mourning due to the death of one of the most important figures in its history: that of Mike Storen. Founder of the team in 1967 and manager of the team until 1970, he was commissioner of the ABA in 1973 and a key figure in the merger with the NBA of said competition. Father of five children and fourteen grandchildren, his legacy is more than remarkable and it is expected that those of Indianapolis organize a tribute to the height of his character as soon as the coronavirus allows it.

Rest In Peace Dad. You will be missed in so many ways. ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/6sA5w1CMzn – Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) May 8, 2020

