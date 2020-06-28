We meet at his house in Madrid, a tiny apartment that the producer of the series pays him, and where he has spent the confinement « dead of boredom, getting fat like a cow » and making new wigs with his « more than 30 » old wigs, sewing them almost hair to hair to the tights. She comes from buying fruit because she is on a regimen to fit back into her nightclub transvestite dresses. We greet each other with our eyes, both with masks. She calls me « Barbara » because she decides that I give the Streisand a hint, and she alludes to me throughout this talk that one would have wished never to end. It does not narrate: it hypnotizes. Francisca Arancil in the DNI, Paca La Piraña in the street and the antenna, speaks like a machine gun with so many hairs and signs that you see what counts. And what counts is his life in prose. A prose that, without being poetic at all, in the end is almost lyrical as stark and sincere. What follows is just a brushstroke of the self-portrait of a self-made transsexual woman in the most literal sense of the term at a time that seems far away but not so long ago. One of those voices that we hear but never hear.

She has been Francisca in the DNI for 15 years, but since when is she a woman, Paca?

Since my mother gave birth to me. What happens is that you don’t know it until your mind tells you to. I saw that he was a strange boy. I have six brothers. The two older girls are girls and when my mother went to clean, or take potatoes, to spend a few hours working, I would put on their dresses and play with them in the houses. Well, not with the older one, because he was a bit of a tomboy.

Go for god

Yes, I have always told him: we are changed: you should have been born with my dick and I with your cunt. And it would have changed my life. Well, you don’t know. Maybe she would have been a wretch, a battered woman, every year giving birth to a child. If I were born again, I would like to be a man or a woman, one of two things, but not a transvestite.

Is it so bad to be?

I haven’t had a bad time, but not a good one either. More than anything when you look in the mirror, you see a woman with a pipe hanging, as I say.

Is it what has worsened?

No, because if you feel like a woman inside, you are a woman even if you have that hump. I didn’t like seeing that, but I was also afraid to take it off. And at the age of 32, which was when I put on my breasts and my things, because of men I did not wear shit. And for the mortgage. I had to choose; or mortgage or chumino. So, I chose a mortgage. Because the house is forever, and besides, I have the chumino behind and that’s how I do well.

Wasn’t it operated to please men?

Yes. Because I had my husband, a partner who loved me as he was, and then the clients wanted dick. So, I said ‘why am I going to be a bitch? If there are thousands of chuminos in the world. ’ We are like women with surprise, as I say. And I said, I prefer to have a roof and the chumino will come. When I am old and it does not rise, I will wear it.

‘PACA, TELL ME?’

This is the name of the hilarious « life » clinic offered by Francisca Arancil, Paca La Piraña (Almería, 58 years old) in A3 Media Player. Paca, a 58-year-old transsexual woman, was the best friend and who gave the nickname to the late Cristina Ortiz, ‘La Veneno’, the ill-fated protagonist of an entire social and television era, and plays herself in the eponymous series of Los Javis, which opens its second chapter tonight after the break in filming due to the pandemic. In addition, Paca, is one of the proclaimers of the LGBTI Pride 2020. At the closing of these lines, he was still thinking about his harangue. « I want to leave my brush for history, » he said. Given his lips and his lexicon, there is little doubt about it.

Have men taken advantage of you or have you taken advantage of them?

No, the uncles have neither taken advantage nor have I taken advantage of the uncles. I said « darling, my services are worth so much » They have paid me, and voila. I have had clients of twenty years of seeing them who are the ones who have fed me, and some still call me. But in the end they could no longer because one had sugar, another did not rise … I have retired.

And you too?

Yes, I retired three years ago already. I could have gone on, but my life changed because I went to take care of my mother in Almería and I stopped fucking around taking care of her. Prostitution already scares me, I caught as anxiety. I saw that the men came with drugs, with coca, that they had stabbed to death with transvestites and I said ‘what need do I have?’ Also, the work slowed down a lot. You had to lower the prices, I was used to charging in conditions and I said, it is not worth it, this does not lift you out of poverty. So I went to live with my mother and my brother placed me cleaning in a health center.

Have you never seen an alternative to prostitution?

Let’s see, I have never been a whore, whore. I am an artist, a transformist. What happens is that, being outside your house, and wanting to put your breasts and pay for your things, you always need money. Once, I already had my breasts, a friend invited us to her house and I saw that she was getting 10,000 pesetas for her uncle, advertising in the newspaper, and that’s when I started doing it too. At one time he did a show, street and home, and he made a lot of money. That’s when I got into the flat.

How do you see trans boys and girls today?

I believe that the children of today suffer just as we have suffered, what happens is that they are already people who are university students, who study … With the networks, modern parents now know more, are more placed in the world, and already don’t throw them out on the street. I know of parents who have even asked for loans to put their cunts and things.

Do you envy them?

No, I have never been envious. Do you know what I have envied in life? A good bush of hair, because at 40 I started to lose it and I had to put on wigs: now I am going to see if they can give me a graft. I do envy that, but not the most beautiful, nor the richest, or the most nothing.

I meant if you envy your freedom to live as you are.

No, it gives me joy that they have their parents who accept them, support them and help them. That they don’t have to go anywhere and see themselves alone in pensions, without anybody’s affection, without knowing where to go. That when that happens, people catch you who cheat and abuse you, they take the pimps and put you to a whore and they suck your money.

Have you been much loved?

No, because I have not been a woman of men, but of my house. I worked for my house and my show and to buy clothes and because people saw me as beautiful. I’m not cool. My husband: one. And as it was twisted in the end I said: never again.

Has she been her own boss?

Yes, the owner of my money and my body and my thoughts and my life. I had my husband for company and for pleasure, and when the pleasure ran out, I left him. Well, he also got involved with one and I told him to go with her, but when the other threw him out, since he didn’t have any, he would come back and I would take him in.

How good are you

As I grew up with the nuns I have the love of God within me. I have always been a very good person. Look, I’ve helped every transvestite I’ve ever met. I have the title of hairdresser and makeup artist, they came to my house, I peeled them, I combed them, I fed them, they showered … The one who didn’t have a house, had it with me, I didn’t charge her room or anything like that. And it helped everyone. Some were grateful and others criticized you. That I take wrong. I did not pass through treason.

Have you suffered or enjoyed life more?

Look, baby, I have enjoyed my body in front and behind and above and below. Now I miss it. I would like to have a partner, a follamigo. But not to live together, because my priority is my mother. But someone you like, who calls you, who tells you ‘where are you? Do you want us to go to the movies? Are we meeting this weekend? That illusion.

He is now a TV star. The same binds more.

When the Javis called me, I didn’t want to come, because I had a hard time finding a cleaning job at age 58. But they convinced me and I tell them: take advantage and do with me what you want, that as soon as I return to Almería it will cost me more to come.

Do you take it as fun?

No, baby, this for me is like thinking that maybe tomorrow I can be a good actress, because I have been told that I am a reveleison actress, that I am a scandal.

And do you believe it?

Yes, because I have liked it all my life. As I felt like a woman, when I saw that Liz Taylor of Cleopatra, I would have liked to be like her, in those sets, at that time, to fall in love with the actors so handsome …

Is your idea of ​​having surgery as an adult still standing?

I just don’t care now. Maybe for aesthetics. But not because of sex, because sex is so broad, baby. There are men who give you thanks and a few kisses to console themselves, or you do a straw … On top, as I am bisexual, I have more room. I jokingly say it to young women who want to make a pussy: « when you put it on, I’m going to give it to you, I’m going to give you a big dick that I’m going to leave you empty. » Look: instead of an equal pussy I would like to get bigger, put on a dick and say ‘look, the jack of clubs, take, take, take’. Oh, baby, what things.