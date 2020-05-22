The fans of Pac-man they are in luck, and that is true today 40 years of the launch of this game. To celebrate this event, Bandai Namco has announced that various events will be held.

Announcements include a new chapter for Pac-Man Stories on Amazon as well as a collaboration with Numskull Designs. We show you the trailer below:

Leading interactive entertainment company BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. is celebrating PAC-MAN’s 40th birthday today with upcoming activities and partnerships to commemorate this milestone with fans worldwide. The icon of video games and pop culture reaches its 40 years, and it does so with more relevance than ever, as it stars in a series of new video game offerings, product associations and brand collaborations.

Born on May 22, 1980, PAC-MAN immediately shot to stardom, first in video game theaters, then on the pop culture stage with the hit song “PAC-MAN Fever” and through a series of brand name appearances and entertainment during the 1980s and 1990s. With a brand recognition rate of 90% worldwide, PAC-MAN’s image and brand continues to be one of the most recognized on the planet.

While PAC-MAN has transcended the entertainment world, its heart still lies in video games. As part of their 40th birthday celebrations, there will be new BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment PAC-MAN video game offerings starting with PAC-MAN LIVE STUDIO coming to the Twitch gaming platform in association with Amazon Games that will allow four players to compete in a maze at a chomp-fest to see who will eat the most pellets and survive on stage. Players can also create their own PAC-MAN mazes and share them with friends online, or play the classic PAC-MAN game if they so choose.

For connoisseurs of the classic arcade experience, a special machine Tastemakers 40th Anniversary Arcade 1UP will also debut in 2020, followed by 40th Anniversary Counter-cade, Party Cade, and Head-to-Head.

Lastly, more new PAC-MAN games are on the way for the latter part of 2020.

On the fronts of product partnership, brand collaboration, and technology, PAC-MAN is not slowing down a bit when the year started by appearing in BANDAI’s newest Tamagotchi toy.

PAC-MAN also returns in PAC-MAN and Ghostly Snack Attack, the next chapter in its PAC-MAN ™ Stories series on Amazon’s Alexa platform. The game tells an interactive story in which children and their parents make their own decisions to progress in the adventure that will be available this summer on Amazon Alexa in English in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, Australia and India.

You never have to leave the camera, a 40th Anniversary Book, published by Cook & Becker, which will look back on the creation and life of PAC-MAN before turning 40.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has also partnered with Numskull Designs to present a line of PAC-MAN exclusives to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the game legend. First, a very limited edition PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Quarter Arcades cabinet signed by original PAC-MAN creator Toru Iwatani will be available with just 256 units. In addition to this, a Standard Edition of the PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Arcade Room will be available, as well as various items that will be part of a line available for sale from July

PAC-MAN is also the subject of advanced AI research by NVIDIA. Trained in 50,000 episodes of the game, a powerful new AI model created by NVIDIA Research, called NVIDIA GameGAN, can generate a fully functional version of PAC-MAN, without an underlying game engine. That means that even without understanding the fundamental rules of a game, AI can recreate the game with compelling results.

Music has always been part of the PAC-MAN brand and after composing the new PAC-MAN 40th anniversary theme song “JOIN THE PAC,” world-famous Japanese techno artist Ken Ishii is back with new tracks on PAC- MAN 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLABORATION vol.1, COLLABORATION 40 ANNIVERSARY PAC-MAN vol.2, COLLABORATION 40 ANNIVERSARY PAC-MAN vol.3. PAC-MAN beats will begin to flow through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Qobuz and Deezer with new songs being released every month between May 22, 2020 and July 24, 2020. Once they are All tracks released, a special CD compilation. The album will be released with a cover designed by The Designers RepublicTM, known for its designs for Warp Records and Aphex Twin. Fans looking to access the game’s soundtracks will be pleased to know that the PAC-MAN & GALAGA DIMENSIONS, PAC-MANIA and PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX soundtracks will also be available on the music streaming services mentioned above. from today.

Lastly, PAC-MAN recently participated in Google’s Stay Home and Play initiative through the inclusion of PAC-MAN’s very popular Google Doodle 30th Anniversary featuring a fully playable PAC-MAN maze built into the Google logo. In 2010, this Google Doodle resulted in approximately 4.8 million hours of gameplay worldwide.

PAC-MAN was truly the first outstanding superstar in our industry and his staying power speaks volumes about the experiences he has brought to fans and the love they have given him in return. ” said Hervé Hoerdt, Senior Vice President of Digital, Marketing and Content at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe. “While 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, we hope that our fans can embody the momentum of PAC-MAN to always move forward, never back down from adversity and exit any challenge at the top.”