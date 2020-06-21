Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In Japan there is a very popular sports series called Pro Yakyuu Famista, which features baseball games with Namco characters. A new edition was confirmed for this year on a Nintendo Direct in early 2020 and today we were able to take a new look at Pac-Man and his friends.

Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 will be the next installment in the Bandai Namco baseball series. This franchise is known because, although it includes teams from this sport from Japan, it also has one made up of Namco emblematic characters, such as Pac-Man and Wonder Momo.

The most interesting thing in this edition, according to Siliconera, is that it will include a story mode that will tell the adventure of these characters, who will train to compete against an alien race that loves this sport. The protagonists will be Pac-Man (anthropomorphic version), Wonder Momo (Wonder Momo), Gilgamesh (Tower of Druaga), Wagan (Wagan Land) and Pino (Toy Pop). In addition, as you can see in the trailer, iconic characters from the golden age of Namco are also identified, such as Mappy and Dig Dug.

In case you missed it: Pac-Man recently turned 40, and Bandai Namco celebrated in a big way.

Pro Yakyuu Famista for the first time will include female baseball players

According to the information, in this mode you can interact with the other characters on the team and you can even level up the team. This edition will also mark the inclusion of 43 players from a major baseball league in Japan.

Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 will have support for a local multiplayer mode of up to 4 people. To join the fun it will be necessary for everyone to have a Joy-Con. In addition, the title will offer online baseball games.

Unfortunately, as you surely suppose, this title is only confirmed for Japan so far, so the only way to play it in the West will be importing it and without subtitles.

We leave you with the trailer below.

What did you think of the new trailer? Did you know of the existence of this game? Tell us in the comments.

Since we are talking about classic Namco franchises, we would like to remind you that a new collection of arcade games is now available and that it has versions of games never released in the West.

If you want to know more about Bandai Namco, we invite you to check this page.

Stay informed with us at LEVEL UP.

Source