Lily James to Lead the Cast ‘The Paris Trap’, a « Hitchcockian thriller » that Pablo Trapero will direct from a script written by Daniel Taplitz (‘The Angriest Man in Brooklyn’) that has been subsequently revised by Michael Lesslie (‘The Drum Girl’).

Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, of The Picture Company (‘In a thousand pieces’, ‘The passenger’), will be the producers of this film that will be financed by StudioCanal, company that this week will be in charge of presenting the project in the « market de la carne « -this virtual year- of the Cannes Festival.

The film, which is vaguely reminiscent of Roman Polanski’s ‘Frentico’, revolves around a young American woman who, while visiting Paris, is mistaken for someone else. Once « caught » in spite of herself in a secret international espionage operation, she must play her cards carefully if she wants to survive these holidays, in a city and in a language she doesn’t know.

This will be the first film that the person in charge of ‘Carancho’, ‘White Elephant’, ‘El clan’ or ‘La quietud’ shoot in another language that is not his, although it is not the first international project of the Argentine filmmaker, also responsible for directing three episodes of ‘ZeroZeroZero‘, the remarkable series based on the book by Roberto Saviano whose criticism you can read here.