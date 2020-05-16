Recently, the singer and music producer Pablo Sauti composed and premiered When I see you again, a theme that, although he did not think about the quarantine and the situation of staying away from his loved ones, it came to good at the time and generated a good response in the public.

“This song, from the start, was not a song that I composed and had scheduled to release, but like many people, I was separated from loved ones and it was hard for me to have to be separated from them, because you are isolated and with the uncertainty of not to know how long this is going to last, then there comes a time when the songs simply come out, ”said the interpreter via telephone with Notimex.

Sauti, who develops his career independently, stressed that unlike the songs he has composed and published on his social networks and platforms, such as De madrugada, this new song has fared better, as only on Facebook did he get more than 200 thousand reproductions, however, is not the amount of views that has impressed him, but the comments he has received from people.

“What moves me a lot is the type of comments and that what can come to you as an artist, the one that makes you see that they are connecting with your music, with what you have created and I think that is why we are here, to connect with people and feel that with your musical pieces you can move people that you may not have seen, ”said the singer, who on his YouTube channel has several covers by artists such as Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra, Nicky Jam and Camilo.

Pablo emphasized that with When I see you again, he also had in mind the question of hope and getting ahead in the moments that they are going through, in the hug that he will give to the people he loves, when the confinement ends: “Have hope that if the present is not the best, unless the future is something we can take into our hands. “

The native of Cancun, Quintana Roo, specified that, in the official video of the melody, some members of his family appear, a fact that makes the song a more emotional composition than it already is, and he also says he is happy that the song I am reaching other places I did not expect like Colombia and Brazil.

