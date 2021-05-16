Pablo Sandoval’s warm hug to Freddie Freeman after his home run

Pablo Sandoval gave him a warm hug to his teammate in the Braves from Atlanta, Freddie freeman, who hit 250 home runs in the Big leagues.

Yesterday was special for Freddie freeman, who hit his 250th lifetime home run in LA baseball MLB. The Panda showed his affection when he arrived at the dogout.

Pablo Sandoval kept his word after the experienced player of the Braves from Atlanta arrived at the dogout and received his congratulations, but the Venezuelan did not congratulate him normally, but it was with a hug.

Sandoval has made itself felt in the Atlanta organization that is fighting for a position in the Playoffs of the Big leagues and the Creole has been key in several of his at-bats as a pinch-hitter, deciding or tying the corresponding commitments in the MLB.

For his part, he registers .221 average, 23 RBIs and 10 homers with the Braves of Altanta in the current Major League Baseball season. The cap, continues giving what to talk about.

Did it change your mood Sandoval to the organization of Braves?

Watch out for this team and the World Series on the MLB.