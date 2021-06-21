Pablo Sandoval predicted Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 100th homer in the Major Leagues

Pablo Sandoval I am not wrong in his prediction about him home run from Ronald Acuña Jr. with the Braves from Atlanta at Big leagues – MLB.

Sandoval, who has changed the mood in the Atlanta dogout with his experience and seniority throughout his career as a major league, had a prediction that was fulfilled today with his countryman such an abuser: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Pablo Sandoval He said in the dogout that if the pitcher threw the curve to the Creole he would connect home run in the Big leagues. Seconds later, what the Panda said happened.

Here the video:

“If they throw the curve at him, he will get it out,” was the Panda’s prediction. 🐼 And he was right. pic.twitter.com/4xwiR3ZHs9 – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 21, 2021

Undoubtedly, these two Venezuelans have changed the spirit and the way of carrying the dogout in the organization of the Braves of Atlanta who aspires to reach the World Series of the MLB And for that, they will have to fight to the end and go through difficult rivals in the Big Show.

In the meantime, Ronald Acuña Jr. added another home run on the MLB Y Pablo Sandoval continues to infect his environment in the National League team.